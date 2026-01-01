Spanish NGO: Over 1,300 dead on Atlantic route to Canary Islands in 2026

Shafaqna English- Over 1,300 migrants have died while trying to reach the Spanish coast in the first five months of 2026, according to the Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras.

The charity Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) says that 1,317 people have died while trying to reach Spain’s coasts so far this year, including 142 women and 129 children. The tally includes all 27 boats heading to the islands that are known to have disappeared with everyone on board in the first five months of the year.

Sources: Info Migrants

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