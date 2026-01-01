Ottoman mosque art exhibition opens in Moscow

Shafaqna English- An exhibition showing works that reinterpret the architectural and artistic heritage of Ottoman mosques through traditional illumination and miniature art has opened in Moscow.

The opening ceremony for the exhibition, titled “Kubbe-i Mina: Ottoman Mosques in Illumination and Miniature Art,” was held at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque with the cooperation of the Turkish Embassy in Moscow, the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Moscow, the İzmir Olgunlaşma Institute under the Education Ministry, and the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, with support from Turkish Airlines.

Sources: Hurriyet Daily News

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