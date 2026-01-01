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Increase of inflation levels in US

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Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), U.S. President Donald Trump seemed to endorse figures showing that inflation had climbed above 4%. He told reporters he “loved” inflation and repeated his belief that once the war with Iran ends, prices will drop.

When Trump was asked whether U.S. government data — showing that consumer inflation hit its highest rate in three years this past May — could hurt his fellow Republicans just months before November’s midterm election, he replied: “I love the inflation.”

Source: Reuters

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