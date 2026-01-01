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Hidden force that accelerated AI revolution

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Shafaqna English– Without the fierce competition between Anthropic and OpenAI, the generative AI boom likely would not have happened as soon as it did.

Towards the end of 2022, OpenAI got word that Anthropic was working on an AI chatbot. Four people with knowledge of the matter said Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, promptly instructed his team to prioritize and speed up a rival product. Two weeks later, the firm launched ChatGPT, which sparked a tech revolution that promises to fundamentally change the global economy and how humans communicate.

The same sense of urgency now applies to their plans for their blockbuster initial public offerings.

Source: Reuters

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