New threat for American cattle ranchers

Shafaqna English– In its multi-agency strategy to push back the New World screwworm — a parasite threatening the country’s already embattled cattle population — the U.S. government is fast-tracking pharmaceuticals and accelerating the disbursement of grant funding. This comes even as workforce cuts and a shortage of a critical prevention tool have raised concerns over the response effort.

Should this pest break out on a wide scale, it could inflict billions of dollars in damage to the cattle industry — an industry already plagued by chronic drought. Beef prices are hovering near record levels, heightening Americans’ economic concerns as the November midterms draw near. In these elections, Donald Trump’s Republican party will struggle to hold onto its narrow control of Congress.

Source: Reuters

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