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AI, Opportunity for markets & dilemma for humanity

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Shafaqna English– The surge in artificial intelligence has pushed stock markets to unprecedented records. Major tech companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars into new technologies, while consumers, workers, and businesses are struggling with fundamental questions raised by tools such as ChatGPT and Claude.

Some experts believe that AI will increase productivity and make businesses more profitable. However, some warn that a terrifying future of widespread AI-driven unemployment lies ahead, where certain job fields disappear entirely, while others suspect that the AI bubble will burst, likely with a painful outcome.

Source: Reuters

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