Sheikh Karbalai: What has been achieved today in Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine’s medical centers was once considered impossible in Iraq

Shafaqna English- Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalai, representative of the Supreme Religious Authority and the legal custodian of the Holy Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine, emphasized that the shrine’s affiliated medical institutions operate according to a strategic vision founded on excellence, specialization, creativity, and innovation, with the aim of providing advanced healthcare services comparable to those offered by leading medical centers worldwide.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Iraqi News Agency, Al-Karbalai also stressed that Iraqi talents and specialists are capable of achieving major medical accomplishments when provided with the appropriate conditions and support.

Speaking about the healthcare and medical projects undertaken by the Holy Imam Hussein Shrine, Al-Karbalai stated that the administration seeks to institutionalize the concept of “highly specialized medicine” across its affiliated hospitals in order to achieve the highest standards of quality and efficiency in healthcare delivery.

He noted that institutions such as Al-Mujtaba Hospital for Blood Diseases, Hazrat Khadija Hospital, Warith Oncology Hospital, Al-Thaqalayn Hospital, as well as specialized centers for cardiology, gastroenterology, and liver transplantation, represent practical examples of the shrine’s policy of specialization and excellence within its healthcare system.

Success in bone marrow transplantation

Highlighting the achievements of Al-Mujtaba Hospital, Al-Karbalai said the facility has successfully performed advanced autologous (self-donor) and allogeneic (donor-derived) bone marrow transplant procedures. These highly complex operations play a crucial role in the treatment of numerous cancers and severe blood disorders.

He noted that such achievements were, until recently, considered extremely difficult—or even impossible—by many in Iraq. However, determination, systematic planning, and confidence in national capabilities have transformed these ambitions into reality.

The legal custodian of the Holy Imam Hussain (AS) Shrine stated that the concept of “impossible” has no place in the institution’s working philosophy. Although some projects may initially appear difficult to achieve, he said that sound management, scientific planning, and perseverance can turn challenges into opportunities.

Al-Karbalai described the success of the bone marrow transplantation program as a clear example of this approach, noting that what was once a dream has now become a tangible medical reality. As a result, Iraqi patients can receive treatment within the country without the need for costly and challenging travel abroad.

He identified the establishment of an integrated healthcare system based on teamwork as the key factor behind these achievements, emphasizing that true excellence cannot be attained through individual efforts alone. Rather, it requires a coordinated system encompassing diagnosis, treatment, follow-up care, and post-treatment services. Investing in Iraqi medical personnel and enhancing their capabilities, he added, remains the cornerstone of every successful development project.

In conclusion, Al-Karbalai announced the continuation of the Holy Imam Hussein Shrine’s plans to expand its medical facilities and specialized healthcare services. He expressed hope that these efforts would contribute to improving healthcare standards, alleviating patients’ suffering, and strengthening Iraq’s position as a capable center for advanced medical treatments and modern healthcare technologies.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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