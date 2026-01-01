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Simultaneous strengthening of dollar & stock markets

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), both stock markets and the dollar gained strength, as contradictory signals from U.S.-Iran peace talks kept oil prices in check and the European Central Bank implemented its first interest rate hike in nearly three years.

After the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 2.25%, as markets had expected, the STOXX 600 and the euro remained largely unchanged. Meanwhile, an early uptick on Wall Street helped the global stock index rise slightly from its one-month low, which had been recorded following the recent sell-off in tech shares.

Source: Reuters

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