Ghadir Khumm in the Quran and Hadith (Part 2)

Shafaqna English- Tasneem Institute presented: “Ghadir Khumm in Light of the Quran and Hadith” | Part 2 | Sheikh Azhar Nasser

What really happened at Ghadir Khumm, and why is it one of the most significant events in Islamic history? This lecture explores the event of Ghadir through the lens of the Quran and authentic hadith, examining the Prophet’s final public declaration concerning Imam Ali (AS).

By analyzing key verses such as “O Messenger, convey what has been revealed to you from your Lord” (5:67) and “Today I have perfected your religion for you” (5:3), along with narrations transmitted by both Sunni and Shia sources, we will uncover the theological, historical, and spiritual significance of Ghadir and its lasting relevance for Muslims today.

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