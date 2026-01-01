Gazans watch 2026 FIFA World Cup amid bombardment & death as world celebrates

Shafaqna English- As the world celebrates the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gazans have lost the sports fields and playgrounds where they once played. These spaces held laughter, friendship, competition, and community.

Members of Gaza’s Al-Irada (Gaza Will) team train at the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, one of the few remaining sports fields in Gaza City. The stadium is far removed from the grandiose arenas that will host the World Cup 2026 in North America beginning today.

In what remains of the Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, Ali Tafesh chases the ball while leaning on his crutches, exchanging passes with his teammates from Gaza Al-Irada – the will of Gaza – a football club made up of amputee players.

But for Ali and his teammates, it is one of the last usable sports spaces available in Gaza as a result of Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians.

The players hold on to football as a means of survival more than a sport. They are trying to reclaim fragments of their former lives despite months of loss, injuries, and widespread destruction.

Just four years ago, Ali, 24, was watching the World Cup in Qatar with friends in a cafe in Gaza, surrounded by festive scenes he still remembers clearly.

Today, however, the world is preparing for a new edition of the tournament, while he finds himself among thousands of survivors of the war who have lost limbs, including hundreds of athletes.

“[In 2022] Everyone supported a team, and the atmosphere was beautiful,” Ali tells Al Jazeera. “Today, the situation in Gaza is extremely difficult. We are exposed to bombardment and death at any moment.”

Sources: Aljazeera

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