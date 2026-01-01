English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2SportsUS

World Cup failed to deliver boost to travel & tourism

0

Shafaqna English– With only hours left until the World Cup begins, the anticipated surge in travel and tourism expected from the year’s biggest sporting event has still not appeared.

The U.S. travel industry, now facing a drop in international tourists, had long hoped the tournament would bring it a massive windfall. Human rights groups attribute this decline to an environment filled with fear.

The crowds of fans that hotels had relied on have not yet arrived, forcing many to lower their rates. Flight bookings have plummeted as airfares have soared. Expensive match tickets have further dampened demand, and industry analysts say enthusiasm has been lower compared to previous World Cups.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Risks facing World Cup reporters & fans in US

asadian

Over 100 NGO’s warn Israeli forced ‘mass starvation’ of Gaza

leila yazdani

Egypt: Human rights groups warn of collective punishment at Badr prison complex

asadian

6th Anniversary of Muslim & African Bans: CAIR calls on Biden to reunite harmed families

asadian

Egypt: Human Rights groups demand whereabouts of arrested journalist

asadian

Trial of prisoners of conscience resumes in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.