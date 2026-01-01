World Cup failed to deliver boost to travel & tourism

Shafaqna English– With only hours left until the World Cup begins, the anticipated surge in travel and tourism expected from the year’s biggest sporting event has still not appeared.

The U.S. travel industry, now facing a drop in international tourists, had long hoped the tournament would bring it a massive windfall. Human rights groups attribute this decline to an environment filled with fear.

The crowds of fans that hotels had relied on have not yet arrived, forcing many to lower their rates. Flight bookings have plummeted as airfares have soared. Expensive match tickets have further dampened demand, and industry analysts say enthusiasm has been lower compared to previous World Cups.

Source: Reuters

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