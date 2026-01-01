English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAmericasCanadaFeatured 1SportsUSworld

World Cup vs. climate threats

0

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), the World Cup will get underway having to face three familiar natural hazards of the North American summer: extreme heat, oppressive humidity, and thunderstorms capable of delaying matches without prior warning.

According to seasonal forecasts, temperatures will be above normal across large portions of the United States. Additionally, moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico could lead to the formation of thunderstorms and severe weather phenomena in the competition’s early weeks.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Infantino: Los Angeles to brace for global invasion of fans

asadian

Iran’s ticket allocation canceled just days before World Cup

asadian

Football pitch on barge at the pier

asadian

Ban on personal water bottles at World Cup

asadian

Argentina and dream of making history

asadian

Research: Extreme heat already a serious threat to hajj in future

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.