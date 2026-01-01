World Cup vs. climate threats

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), the World Cup will get underway having to face three familiar natural hazards of the North American summer: extreme heat, oppressive humidity, and thunderstorms capable of delaying matches without prior warning.

According to seasonal forecasts, temperatures will be above normal across large portions of the United States. Additionally, moisture flowing north from the Gulf of Mexico could lead to the formation of thunderstorms and severe weather phenomena in the competition’s early weeks.

Source: Reuters

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