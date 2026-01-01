UN rights chief calls for an end to dehumanisation of 2026 World Cup

Shafaqna English- After a troubled 2026 World Cup lead-in, UN human rights chief urges ‘rethink’ of US immigration and security policies, warning that racial profiling, surveillance and aggressive enforcement are already affecting teams, officials and supporters.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told journalists on Wednesday that if such issues were not addressed, they risked casting a shadow over the tournament, which opens on Thursday across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Mega sporting events are meant to be events where the world comes together in unity and in peace,” he said.

His remarks come amid mounting concerns over entry restrictions and security measures affecting those travelling to the tournament.

Tournament must be safe

“The tradition [in ancient Greece] was that this should also lead to all kinds of truces. It’s clear that the World Cup needs to provide a dignified and safe environment for the teams that compete, but also for the supporters, for the whole society and frankly for the world.”

Türk said global sports should be “where the world comes together in unity and in peace.”

FIFA’s bidding rules in 2017 for nations wanting to host this World Cup stated visa processing “must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner,” with the caveat it must not “adversely affect the national immigration and security standards.”

Examples highlight wider concerns about immigration measures

Among reported incidents related to US entry, Iran’s national team moved its training camp from Arizona to Mexico, with some Iranian officials denied visas.

A FIFA-accredited Somali referee was refused entry and turned back amid reported “vetting concerns”, and images have circulated showing a Senegalese player being frisked by security personnel on a US airport tarmac.

FIFA was unable to protect the referee it picked for World Cup duty despite its president Gianni Infantino building closer ties to Trump and administration officials in the past 18 months.

Fans have also been affected. Supporters from countries including Morocco and Scotland have reported having travel documents denied or revoked shortly before departure, despite making costly travel arrangements.

“We have seen some of the scenes,” Türk told reporters at a briefing at the U.N.’s human rights agency headquarters.

Türk warned that these examples highlight broader concerns about the application of immigration enforcement measures. He called for policies that respect human rights and dignity, particularly during a global event intended to bring people together.

The High Commissioner stressed that major sporting events should provide a safe and inclusive environment for players, fans and officials alike. He described the World Cup as an opportunity to promote unity, noting that the global nature of the competition places a responsibility on host countries to uphold international standards.

End the dehumanisation

The concerns come amid wider scrutiny of human rights issues linked to major sporting events and the responsibilities of host nations.

“I also hope that the dehumanisation of the other, the dehumanisation of migrants, the dehumanisation of refugees and asylum seekers is put to an end,” Mr. Türk continued.

“Nobody benefits from divisive and polarising narratives.”

Iran: 2026 World Cup must not be used as pretext for discrimination against nations

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has criticized the United States’ role as a host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the tournament should not become a pretext for discrimination or mistreatment of athletes and representatives of participating nations.

Baghaei, writing in Persian on X on Wednesday, referred to reports of inappropriate treatment of players and coaching staff from some national football teams at US entry points.

Football is a platform for fair competition and bringing nations closer together, not an excuse to reopen old grudges and settle political scores, he said. “The World Cup is meant to be a global celebration of football, not an opportunity to humiliate and discriminate against other nations.”

Sources: News.un.org, Associated Press , News Mill, IRNA

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