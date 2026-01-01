FIFA chief’s effort to ease visa crisis concerns

Shafaqna English– On Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), FIFA president Gianni Infantino told everyone to “chill and relax” in order to calm the worries caused by visa issues that had affected World Cup preparations. He emphasized that FIFA cannot tell host countries what decisions to make regarding immigration.

On the eve of the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, Infantino spoke and addressed the concerns raised about Omar Abdulkadir Artan, a Somali referee who had been barred from entering the United States even though he possessed a valid visa.

Source: Reuters

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