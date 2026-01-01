South Africa on the cusp of playing Mexico

Shafaqna English– Hugo Broos, the head coach of South Africa, announced that his players are fully prepared to face Mexico’s technical abilities and home fan support in Thursday’s(11 Jun 2026) World Cup opener. He stressed that his team will fight to win every ball against the group’s “most powerful team.”

Broos told reporters on Wednesday(10 Jun 2026): “They play attractive football. They have very talented players, players who can change the outcome of a match. And playing in front of 85,000 people gives them an extra boost of energy.”

Source: Reuters

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