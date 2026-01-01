English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 1Sci-TechUS

Data-center construction in US faces low public favor

0

Shafaqna English– A fresh Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that only 33% of Americans welcome the fast-paced building of AI data centers, while the majority are against locating such a facility in their own area.

The survey reveals widespread public unease over the data center surge in the U.S., a concern that has become a primary focus for voters and campaign teams ahead of the November 3 midterms.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has made rapid AI development a priority, citing China as a competitive rival, and has instructed federal agencies to speed up permitting for infrastructure linked to the sector.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Increase of inflation levels in US

asadian

Relative improvement on Wall Street

asadian

Trump faces booing crowd at NBA Finals

asadian

Judge deals blow to Trump policy

asadian

Oil prices saw small rise

asadian

Fuel cost pressure makes rivals prey for United Airlines

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.