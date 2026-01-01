Data-center construction in US faces low public favor

Shafaqna English– A fresh Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that only 33% of Americans welcome the fast-paced building of AI data centers, while the majority are against locating such a facility in their own area.

The survey reveals widespread public unease over the data center surge in the U.S., a concern that has become a primary focus for voters and campaign teams ahead of the November 3 midterms.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has made rapid AI development a priority, citing China as a competitive rival, and has instructed federal agencies to speed up permitting for infrastructure linked to the sector.

Source: Reuters

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