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Chipmaking raw material shortage and trade diplomacy

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Shafaqna English– Just one week after Coherent, an Nvidia-backed chipmaker, warned about a shortage of indium phosphide during an earnings call in early May, its CEO Jim Anderson was on a plane with a U.S. business delegation accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to China.

According to three sources familiar with the matter, Anderson’s trip was partly aimed at raising the issue of delays in China’s export licenses for this highly strategic material, which is essential for manufacturing high-speed optical chips used in AI data centers.

Two U.S. officials and one person familiar with the discussions said that the matter had been raised during talks in Seoul between senior trade officials from both nations, in the run-up to the May 14-15 summit between Trump and Xi .

Source: Reuters

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