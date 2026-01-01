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European Central Bank hit brakes on inflation

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Shafaqna English– The European Central Bank attempted to stop inflation on Thursday(11 Jun 2026) with its first interest rate hike in three years, as it was concerned that the surge in energy costs from the Iran war would quickly spread across the entire euro zone economy.

This was the first rate hike by a major global central bank in response to the energy shock, and it comes one week before the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and several other leading institutions are set to announce their policy decisions.

The ECB’s rate hike, which had been previously signaled to markets, took place at a time when inflation in the 21‑country euro zone has climbed above 3% — far exceeding the 2% target — while economic growth remains very weak. This backdrop has led economists to disagree on the need for contractionary policy.

Source: Reuters

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