New York City releases halal travel guide ahead of 2026 World Cup

Shafaqna English- New York City has released the new edition of the halal travel guide ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

First launched in 2022, the guide is designed to help Muslim travellers navigate the city’s tourism offerings across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.

The latest edition includes information on halal dining, prayer facilities, accommodation and cultural attractions. It also features details related to the World Cup, including official fan event locations and a five-day itinerary tailored for Muslim visitors attending the tournament.

Sources: TTG Asia

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