China-France video conference on world economics

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will take part in a video conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron focused on global economic imbalances. The meeting comes just days before G7 nations gather in France to discuss how to handle the flood of low-priced Chinese exports entering their markets.

French officials say that Macron, the host of next week’s G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, has made a last-ditch effort to engage cooperatively with Beijing before the European Union decides whether to toughen its trade policy toward China.

Source: Reuters

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