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Sharp drop in China’s fuel demand

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Shafaqna English– Three months after the start of the Iran war, the oil market is facing a new and unexpected reality: China, the world’s largest oil importer, needs much less fuel than earlier forecasts had suggested.

Sources familiar with Sinopec’s internal data said the company’s gasoline sales fell 8% in April compared to the same period last year, while diesel sales dropped 6%. Sinopec operates China’s largest network of fuel stations and is the world’s biggest refiner.

Although fuel use in China had been trending downward in recent years due to sluggish economic growth and the rise of electric vehicles and trucks, the recent decline is far steeper than before and has left industry insiders astonished.

Source: Reuters

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