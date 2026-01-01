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India’s deadly dengue crisis

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Shafaqna English- Health experts warn that rising temperatures, erratic rainfall and rapid urbanisation in India are helping dengue-carrying mosquitoes survive longer and spread farther than before, gradually transforming what was once considered a seasonal disease into a year-round public health threat.

Hospitals in several states in India began reporting dengue infections weeks before the monsoon officially reached the southern state of Kerala last week, reflecting what scientists describe as a growing shift in the behaviour of one of the country’s most widespread mosquito-borne diseases.

Sources: Aljazeera

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