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New EU campaign to help citizens to use their energy rights

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Shafaqna English- The European Commission launched a new campaign to improve citizens’ understanding of their energy consumer rights.

Through this campaign, the Commission aims to inform, empower, and engage citizens by raising awareness of existing rights and opportunities granted to them through EU legislation, and how they may use these rights. It focuses on practical, everyday situations that many households encounter, such as understanding energy bills, making informed choices about energy consumption, knowing where to look for support and protection mechanisms, and participating in energy communities.

Sources: Energy

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