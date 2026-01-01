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Iran’s open training session in Tijuana

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Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), Iran held an open training session at their World Cup camp in Tijuana, having arrived there against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions that risked casting a shadow over the globe’s biggest sporting event.

The team relocated their training camp from the United States to Mexico late last month, following joint strikes carried out by the U.S. and Israel on Iran starting in late February. They are scheduled to play New Zealand on Monday at Los Angeles Stadium in the first of their three group-stage matches.

Source: Reuters

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