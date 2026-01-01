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Expensive World Cup tickets in Vancouver

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Shafaqna English– Supporters arriving in Vancouver for the World Cup are facing exorbitant ticket prices, yet some are ignoring the cost, instead being attracted by personal journeys that go beyond soccer – ranging from paying tribute to loved ones to including their families in the tournament experience.

This global spectacle, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, kicked off on Thursday(11 Jun 2026) with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in a heated encounter that saw three red cards. Vancouver will stage its first match on Saturday, when Turkey face Australia in a Group D fixture.

Source: Reuters

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