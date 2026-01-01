English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
FeaturedOther NewsShia booksShia islamViews of Ayatollah SistaniWHAT IS ASHURA?

Book: 100 pearls, Advice from Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani

0

Shafaqna English- The book “100 Pearls: A collection of advice, guidance, and recommendations from the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah al-Sayyid Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani” is published by I.M.A.M. publication in 2021.

As the sacred month of Muharram approaches, I.M.A.M. invites you to revisit 100 Pearls—a powerful collection of insights from His Eminence, the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani, offering essential guidance for those who carry the message of Karbala.

Whether you are leading a majlis, delivering a sermon, or attending gatherings as a mourner of Imam Hussain (AS), these pearls illuminate how we can embody sincerity, unity, and purpose in honoring his legacy.

For Speakers & Scholars:

“The message of the Hussaini pulpit is not merely to recall tragedy, but to spread the religion, dispel doubts, and nurture piety, virtue, and moral values in the hearts of believers.”

— 100 Pearls, Pearl 65

What You’ll Find Inside:

This concise yet profound work addresses:

  • The sanctity and role of the Hussaini pulpit
  • How to deliver spiritually grounded and culturally relevant sermons
  • The character traits of sincere speakers and preachers
  • Avoiding division, exaggeration, and misinformation in religious gatherings
  • Upholding unity and respect in diverse Muslim communities
  • Advice for every believer on mourning, love, and loyalty to Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

For the General Community:

“Crying for Imam Hussain (AS) is not just sorrow—it is worship. A tear for him earns nearness to God and a place in the abode of sincerity.”

— Based on Pearl 66

Source: IMAM-US

www.shafaqa.com

Related posts

Azerbaijan in Muharram takes on a mourning atmosphere

leila yazdani

Afghanistan Shia Commission: There is no restriction in holding Muharram ceremonies

leila yazdani

Muharram 2026: Night 3 Online Majalis [Videos]

parniani

Karbala: The first Friday night of Muharram in Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine [Photos]

parniani

Saudi Arabia: Shia Muslims in Qatif hold Muharram ceremonies

nasibeh yazdani

[Photos] Mourning assembly at Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.