Book: 100 pearls, Advice from Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Sistani

Shafaqna English- The book “100 Pearls: A collection of advice, guidance, and recommendations from the supreme religious authority, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah al-Sayyid Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani” is published by I.M.A.M. publication in 2021.

As the sacred month of Muharram approaches, I.M.A.M. invites you to revisit 100 Pearls—a powerful collection of insights from His Eminence, the Grand Ayatollah Sayyid al-Sistani, offering essential guidance for those who carry the message of Karbala.

Whether you are leading a majlis, delivering a sermon, or attending gatherings as a mourner of Imam Hussain (AS), these pearls illuminate how we can embody sincerity, unity, and purpose in honoring his legacy.

For Speakers & Scholars:

“The message of the Hussaini pulpit is not merely to recall tragedy, but to spread the religion, dispel doubts, and nurture piety, virtue, and moral values in the hearts of believers.”

— 100 Pearls, Pearl 65

What You’ll Find Inside:

This concise yet profound work addresses:

The sanctity and role of the Hussaini pulpit

How to deliver spiritually grounded and culturally relevant sermons

The character traits of sincere speakers and preachers

Avoiding division, exaggeration, and misinformation in religious gatherings

Upholding unity and respect in diverse Muslim communities

Advice for every believer on mourning, love, and loyalty to Ahl al-Bayt (AS)

For the General Community:

“Crying for Imam Hussain (AS) is not just sorrow—it is worship. A tear for him earns nearness to God and a place in the abode of sincerity.”

— Based on Pearl 66

Source: IMAM-US

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