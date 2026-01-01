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Knicks defeat Spurs 107-106

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Shafaqna English– After the home team clinched the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 on Wednesday(10 Jun 2026), Knicks head coach Mike Brown said that OG Anunoby’s game-winner in the dying seconds will be remembered as the greatest play in franchise history.

The Knicks fought back from a 29-point deficit, as the once-disheartened Madison Square Garden crowd erupted with overwhelming joy when London-born Anunoby tipped in a missed three-point attempt by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson with 1.2 seconds remaining.

The Knicks will face the Spurs on Saturday(13 Jun 2026) in San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Source: Reuters

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