Asian stock markets climbed

Shafaqna English– On Friday(12 Jun 2026), Asian shares joined a global rally as optimism grew that a peace agreement in the Middle East might finally be reached. At the same time, the dollar and bond yields declined, while oil prices dropped to their lowest level in two months, tempering inflationary worries.

European stock markets are expected to open significantly higher, with pan-regional futures rising 1.8%. Wall Street futures gained about 0.2%, building on the strong rally from the previous session.

Source: Reuters

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