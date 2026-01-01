Oil dropped once more

Shafaqna English– On Friday(12 Jun 2026), oil saw a decline of over 2%, continuing its downward trend from the previous day. This came after Trump backed down from striking Iran, which reduced concerns about rising tensions following the tit-for-tat attacks earlier in the week.

By 0640 GMT, Brent futures had fallen by $2.11, or 2.3%, to $88.27 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.90, or 2.2%, to $85.81.

On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), Trump cancelled the planned strikes, saying negotiations with Iran had advanced. He added that a peace accord that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping could be signed as soon as this weekend, despite Tehran claiming it had not made a final decision.

Source: Reuters

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