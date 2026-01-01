Stock market heated up again

Shafaqna English– As the saying goes, hope springs from without. Trump has touted a near-term peace deal with Iran so frequently that it’s easy to lose count. Yet this time he’s presented something temptingly specific — a weekend signing ceremony in Europe with his VP — and that sufficed for equity investors to leap back into a market that was already excessively buoyant.

Nevertheless, Asia’s reaction was an all-out risk-on roar. South Korea led the charge with an enormous 8% gain, while Japan’s Nikkei surged 3.5%. European markets are forecast to open 2% higher, and Wall Street futures are building on last night’s strong rally.

As oil prices fell to two-month lows and inflation fears subsided, bonds also gained. The ECB was compelled to raise rates for the first time in nearly three years to nip war-fueled inflation in the bud. However, should the Strait of Hormuz reopen soon, the chances of a follow-up rate hike next month will shrink.

Source: Reuters

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