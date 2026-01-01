Japan’s central bank hikes interest rates

Shafaqna English– Next week, the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates to their highest level in three decades and announce it is ready to further increase borrowing costs. The governor’s absence will not deter this move, as the top priority is countering inflation risks from the Middle East war.

This move would bring the BOJ in line with other central banks shifting toward tighter policy, including the European Central Bank, which delivered a widely anticipated rate hike on Thursday(11 Jun 2026).

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com