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Nvidia’s new processors for China

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Shafaqna English– Three informed sources said Nvidia has told Chinese clients that its new “Vera” central processors, designed for AI data centers, could become available starting in August, and that customers can now place pre-orders.

This move highlights how the world’s most valuable company is rapidly shifting focus to the new product in order to revive its quickly declining prospects in China, as shipments of its second-most powerful AI chip, the H200, to the country have been halted for months.

Source: Reuters

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