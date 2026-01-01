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Risk of population limit for Swiss economy

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Shafaqna English– Basel has outpaced Switzerland in economic growth for decades. The city’s pharmaceutical and biotech industries, which have a global reach, have turned this city on the German and French borders into one of the wealthiest in Europe.

In Basel, a city on the Rhine that hosts pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis, four in ten residents are foreigners who have been attracted by work. The city’s per capita GDP is roughly 2.5 times Switzerland’s average.

If Swiss voters approve the population cap proposal on Sunday(14 Jun 2026), this trend could be reversed. Business groups warn that such a measure would jeopardize the country’s economic success and harm ties with the EU, Switzerland’s primary trade partner.

Source: Reuters

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