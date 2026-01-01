Obesity pill gets approval in Britain

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(11 Jun 2026), the UK’s medicine regulator approved Novo Nordisk’s obesity pill. This decision makes Britain the first European nation where patients have access to this oral medication. The move aids the Danish firm in its competition with U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

Thanks to this approval, over 10 million people in the UK living with obesity now have a non-injection option. This comes as pharmaceutical companies strive to increase access to drugs that have transformed obesity treatment and transformed the global drug industry.

Source: Reuters

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