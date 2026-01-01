Frontex: Irregular crossings into EU declined by 40% in early 2026

Shafaqna English- Irregular border crossings into the EU decreased by almost 40% in the first five months of 2026, according to preliminary data published on Friday by Frontex, the EU’s border and coast guard agency.

The agency said around 39,000 crossings were recorded during the January-May period.

Frontex said the decline was linked to cooperation with partner countries and preventive measures in key departure states.

The figures came as the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum entered into force on Friday, introducing a standardized screening system at the bloc’s external borders.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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