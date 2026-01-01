Muslim Leaders: US and FIFA officials are targeting Muslim World Cup players & fans

2026 World Cup, English- Arab and Muslim American leaders have accused both the Customs and Border Protection agency and FIFA World Cup officials of singling out players from Arab and Muslim countries.

Even before the tournament started, the US began denying entry to notable players and referees from Arab and Muslim nations.

Community leaders are urging FIFA officials to address what they see as discrimination.

“The World Cup should unite nations, not divide. In the spirit of sports, why is our country creating barriers like visa denials, detentions, screenings, and restricted travel—hindering athletes, team officials, and fans from participating?” Warren David, president of the Arab America Foundation, told Arab News.

“This is very troubling. The world is watching. The credibility of the World Cup depends on equal rights for everyone involved.”

On Tuesday, CBP denied entry to Omar Artan, who was scheduled to be the first Somali referee at the World Cup, but was prevented from entering the US in Miami.

Sources: Arab News

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