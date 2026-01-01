English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
Asia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Other Newsworld

India bans commercial consumers from buying fuel

0

Shafaqna English– To prevent regional fuel shortages amid global supply chain disruptions due to the war in the Middle East, India has prohibited commercial fuel purchasers from acquiring gasoline and diesel at retail outlets and imposed a daily cap on diesel purchases.

A government order released late Thursday(11 Jun 2026) directs retail fuel pump operators to limit diesel sales to a maximum of 200 litres per customer or vehicle each day, and it also states that buyers may not resell the fuel.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Middle East war puts pressure on India’s job market

asadian

Unprecedented decline in US oil & gasoline reserves

asadian

Italy: Return to importing Russian oil and gas

asadian

Closure of Strait of Hormuz impacts on food supply chain

asadian

US consumer confidence plunges

asadian

Fuel crisis in Africa

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.