India bans commercial consumers from buying fuel

Shafaqna English– To prevent regional fuel shortages amid global supply chain disruptions due to the war in the Middle East, India has prohibited commercial fuel purchasers from acquiring gasoline and diesel at retail outlets and imposed a daily cap on diesel purchases.

A government order released late Thursday(11 Jun 2026) directs retail fuel pump operators to limit diesel sales to a maximum of 200 litres per customer or vehicle each day, and it also states that buyers may not resell the fuel.

Source: Reuters

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