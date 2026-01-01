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Ebola arrives at refugee camp in eastern Congo

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Shafaqna English– The first deaths from Ebola have been confirmed by the UN refugee agency in a camp for the displaced in eastern Congo, as aid workers raised alarms about the elevated risk of fast-spreading infection in overcrowded settings.

According to a report released by the UNHCR on Thursday(11 Jun 2026), the two victims were internally displaced persons residing in the Kpangba camp, which is home to 30,000 internally displaced people.

Since the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on May 17, the virus has now spread to three provinces.

Source: Reuters

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