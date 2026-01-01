Fanless empty seats in World Cup stadium

Shafaqna English– FIFA announced that 44,985 people attended Thursday’s(11 Jun 2026) World Cup match between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, yet vast stretches of empty seats throughout the stadium revived concerns over ticket prices and demand for the expanded tournament.

Although over 80,000 people packed into the Azteca Stadium to see the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, the sight of empty rows at the 46,000-seat stadium in Guadalajara—a city with a deep-rooted football culture—has sharpened criticism of FIFA’s commercial strategy for the first 48-team World Cup.

Source: Reuters

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