No more children on social media in Canada

Shafaqna English– A new bill introduced by Canada would block kids under 16 from using social media, unless a platform shows it has “sufficient safeguards” in place to qualify for an exception.

The Safe Social Media Act, as the proposed legislation is named, was revealed by Ottawa in a press release on Wednesday(10 Jun 2026).

The proposed legislation would also impose regulations on AI chatbots, compelling them to reduce the likelihood of generating harmful content, and would enhance reporting obligations for platforms during emergencies, for instance when users express intentions to harm themselves or others.

Source: Rt

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