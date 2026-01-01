English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 1world

European Parliament parts ways with Google

0

Shafaqna English– According to a Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) report citing an internal memo, the European Parliament plans to switch its default search engine on internal computers from Google to one supported by France and Germany.

The introduction of Qwant, which was formerly owned by the German media company Axel Springer, happens as the European Union is reportedly trying to lessen its reliance on American technology.

More than 66% of the global cloud market is held by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, while US firms are dominating the so-called race in artificial intelligence.

Source: Rt

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

China-France video conference on world economics

asadian

AI, Opportunity for markets & dilemma for humanity

asadian

Artificial intelligence to play a major role throughout FIFA World Cup 2026

leila yazdani

Risk of Texas power outages at peak summer

asadian

Environmental Cost of AI threaten water, land & climate

leila yazdani

EU could lose up to 1.3 million jobs

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.