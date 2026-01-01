European Parliament parts ways with Google

Shafaqna English– According to a Tuesday(9 Jun 2026) report citing an internal memo, the European Parliament plans to switch its default search engine on internal computers from Google to one supported by France and Germany.

The introduction of Qwant, which was formerly owned by the German media company Axel Springer, happens as the European Union is reportedly trying to lessen its reliance on American technology.

More than 66% of the global cloud market is held by Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, while US firms are dominating the so-called race in artificial intelligence.

Source: Rt

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