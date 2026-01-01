Involvement of OIC in family gathering in Rabat

Shafaqna English– A virtual participation was made by the OIC General Secretariat in the international conference titled “Family and Public Policies: Supporting Social Transformations in the Islamic World,” hosted in Rabat, Morocco on June 9–10, 2026. The conference was co-organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

A diverse assembly of stakeholders attended the conference, including delegates from Moroccan ministries and OIC member states, international and regional bodies, UN agencies, and scholars and researchers from across the globe.

Source: OIC

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