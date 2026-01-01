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Iran FM: Islamabad MoU on US talks ‘never been closer’

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Shafaqna English- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday a Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States on ending the war “has never been closer.”

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi added that the agreement has “never been closer” to completion.

He highlighted transparency and responsibility in Iran’s diplomatic approaches and urged media outlets to avoid entering into speculation about the content of the understanding with the US before its official release.

“Pending its [the MoU] finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” the top Iranian diplomat wrote.

In line with Iran’s responsible and transparent approach, Araghchi noted, “all details will be shared with public in due course.”

Sources:Press TV

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