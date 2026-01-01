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Report: Anti-Muslim racism in Austria reaches its highest recorded level

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Shafaqna English–Austria records the highest level of Anti-Muslim racism, according to a new report by the Documentation and Counselling Centre for Anti-Muslim Racism (Documentation Centre Austria).

According to the 11th Anti-Muslim Racism Report presented on Thursday, 1,684 incidents were recorded—the highest number since the center was founded in 2014.

These include a murder case suspected to be anti-Muslim in nature, which the Documentation Centre Austria does not elaborate on in its report.

According to the organization, experts estimate that the actual number of unreported cases of anti-Muslim racism is significantly higher.

The report sees a connection to political debates, particularly surrounding the so-called “zero-tolerance” policy of the ruling Austrian People’s Party (OVP), as well as the discussion and passage of a headscarf ban for girls under the age of 14.

Under the slogan “zero tolerance,” the Austrian federal government—and the OVP in particular—pursues a hardline political stance that focuses primarily on migration, security, and the fight against extremism.

Eighty-seven percent of religion-related discrimination cases reported to the Office of the Commissioner for Equal Treatment involve Muslims or people perceived as Muslim, 90 percent of whom are women.

Source: IQNA

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