Study finds physical books boost memory and comprehension

Shafaqna English- A new neuroscience study suggests that reading physical books helps the brain process and integrate story information more efficiently than reading on digital devices, reducing cognitive workload while improving narrative recall, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have found that reading on paper may offer cognitive advantages over digital screens, providing new evidence that physical books help readers absorb and connect complex story details more effectively.

The study, published in PLOS ONE, examined how readers processed Japanese manga stories when using either printed books or electronic tablets. While participants ultimately demonstrated similar levels of comprehension, those who began reading on paper answered more complex questions faster and required less mental effort to integrate information across the story.

Using brain imaging technology, scientists observed that readers who started with physical books showed lower activity in regions associated with language processing and narrative integration. This suggests their brains were able to build a stronger mental framework for the story, making it easier to connect new information as the narrative unfolded.

By contrast, participants who initially read on tablets displayed increased activation in both left and right frontal brain regions, indicating that they needed to devote more cognitive resources to understanding and recalling plot details. Researchers also detected greater activity in brain areas linked to spatial processing, suggesting digital readers worked harder to reconstruct the story’s visual layout.

According to lead researcher Kuniyoshi L. Sakai, physical books may provide valuable tactile and spatial cues that help the brain organize information. Features such as page thickness, fixed text locations and the physical act of turning pages appear to create mental anchors that support memory formation and narrative understanding.

The findings do not suggest that digital reading prevents learning. Participants using tablets achieved similar accuracy levels, but often required more time and mental effort to reach the same understanding as those reading on paper.

Researchers believe the results offer important insights into how reading formats influence cognition and memory. Future studies will explore whether similar effects occur when reading traditional text-only books and whether handwriting and keyboard use produce comparable differences in brain activity.

The study adds to growing evidence that the physical characteristics of books may play a meaningful role in how the brain processes, stores and retrieves information.

Source: PsyPost

www.shafaqna.com