Study links neighborhood disadvantage to faster brain development

Shafaqna English- A large-scale neuroscience study has found that children raised in disadvantaged neighborhoods tend to experience faster brain maturation during adolescence, highlighting the influence of community environments on cognitive development beyond family income alone, according to PsyPost.

Researchers have found that growing up in disadvantaged neighborhoods is associated with accelerated changes in brain structure during adolescence, according to a study published in Cerebral Cortex.

The research, led by scientists at King’s College London, analyzed brain imaging data from 11,639 children participating in the U.S.-based Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Participants were assessed at approximately ages 10, 12, and 14.

The study focused on two key indicators of brain development: cortical thickness and cortical surface area. Both measures naturally decline during adolescence as the brain undergoes maturation and becomes more efficient. However, researchers found that children living in more deprived neighborhoods started with lower levels of both measures and experienced faster declines over time.

By contrast, children raised in neighborhoods offering greater educational, health, and environmental opportunities showed higher initial levels of cortical thickness and surface area, along with slower developmental changes throughout adolescence.

Importantly, these associations remained significant even after accounting for family income, suggesting that neighborhood conditions exert an independent influence on brain development.

The researchers propose that disadvantaged environments may expose children to chronic stressors such as community violence, economic instability, or environmental pollution. These factors could contribute to accelerated brain maturation as an adaptive response to challenging surroundings. In contrast, resource-rich neighborhoods may support a longer period of neuroplasticity, allowing more time for the development of complex neural connections.

While the findings reveal a statistically robust relationship, the authors caution that the observed effects were relatively small and explain only a portion of individual differences in brain development. They also note that some associations weakened after adjusting for overall brain size.

The study adds to growing evidence that a child’s broader environment—not just household circumstances—can shape developmental trajectories, underscoring the potential importance of neighborhood-level investments in health, education, and community resources.

Source: PsyPost

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