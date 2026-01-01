Mashhad: ‘Hussainiyeh Haram’ program preserves Islamic mourning heritage

Shafaqna English- Imam Redha (AS) Shrine hosts the ‘Hussainiyeh Haram’ (literally Hussainiyeh at Imam Redha (AS) Shrine) program to revive traditional mourning rituals from 22 provinces and several Islamic countries, ensuring the survival of diverse cultural subcultures.

Imam Redha (AS) Shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran, has become a hub for safeguarding traditional mourning customs through the “Hussainiyeh Haram” program.

According to Seyed Mehdi Sajjadizadeh, executive manager of the project: “This program is an effort to represent and revive traditional mourning rituals rooted in the culture, language, attire and geography of various regions.”

He explained that the initiative focuses on identifying and expanding traditional practices related to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), which were previously at risk of falling into oblivion.

The program highlights the rich diversity of Shia mourning traditions among various Iranian ethnic groups.

Sajjadizadeh noted: “Mourning ceremonies are often linked to the national identity and geographical characteristics of each region, leading to significant differences in practice.”

“Even similar-looking rituals, such as the mourning circles in Khuzestan and Bushehr, possess unique cultural nuances that reflect their specific origins. The project serves to protect these oral histories and enrich the collective heritage of the participating provinces’, he maintained.

Initially involving only one province in 2020, the program now features participation from 22 Iranian provinces and several international groups.

The event is held under the auspices of Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, Basij, and various grassroots religious groups alongside Astan Qods Razavi (AQR).

Sajjadizadeh asserted: “Our primary audience includes mourners who follow traditional styles and are interested in preserving these historical methods.”

He added that while financial constraints affect some underprivileged regions, public interest remains high and could increase participation fourfold with better support.

Beyond Iran, the program involves mourners from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and Iraq, as well as English-speaking communities. Organizers are currently coordinating the participation of groups from Syria and Bahrain for upcoming sessions.

Sajjadizadeh went on to say: “One major goal is to increase public participation in managing Imam Reza Shrine events by delegating responsibilities to external religious entities.”

He concluded that as Imam Reza is considered the founder of Ashura mourning assemblies, this program serves as a tribute from diverse ethnic groups to the Imam.

Source: Razavi.ir

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