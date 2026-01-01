Parenthood boosts meaning, not daily happiness

Shafaqna English- Having children appears to have little long-term impact on everyday happiness or life satisfaction, but it may provide a stronger sense of meaning and purpose in life, according to a new international study published in Evolutionary Psychology, according to PsyPost.

A large cross-cultural study has found that parenthood does not significantly increase a person’s day-to-day happiness, despite children often being considered one of life’s greatest sources of fulfillment.

Researchers analyzed survey data from 5,556 participants across 10 countries, examining various aspects of emotional well-being, including happiness, life satisfaction, optimism, positive and negative emotions, and sense of meaning in life. The study controlled for factors such as age, sex, and relationship status to isolate the effects of parenthood.

The findings showed that parents and non-parents reported largely similar levels of daily happiness, sadness, and overall life satisfaction. Once relationship status was taken into account, most apparent emotional advantages associated with having children disappeared, suggesting that being in a supportive romantic partnership is a stronger predictor of everyday well-being than parenthood itself.

However, the study identified a modest increase in eudaimonic well-being—a psychological concept linked to purpose and meaning in life—among parents. This effect was particularly noticeable among women.

Researchers suggest that raising children may provide a long-term sense of direction and purpose, even if it does not lead to a sustained increase in positive emotions.

The study also found that parents reported slightly lower relationship satisfaction than non-parents, a result the authors attribute to the financial pressures, time demands, and stress associated with raising children.

Lead author Menelaos Apostolou of the University of Nicosia said the findings challenge common assumptions that parenthood produces a lasting boost in happiness. Instead, he argues that the emotional rewards of parenting may come in the form of intense but temporary moments of joy, such as witnessing a child’s achievements, rather than a permanent change in emotional baseline.

The researchers describe this pattern as a “neutrality paradox.” While evolutionary theory suggests that having children should be highly rewarding, the data indicate that parenthood neither substantially increases nor decreases long-term emotional well-being. Rather, it appears to contribute more strongly to a person’s sense of meaning and personal significance.

The authors caution that the study does not imply children are unimportant sources of happiness. Instead, they argue that the emotional benefits of parenting are often episodic and tied to specific interactions and milestones, making them difficult to capture through broad measures of everyday well-being.

Source: PsyPost

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