Shafaqna English– Kevin Warsh, the Federal Reserve Chairman, marked the start of a new era in US monetary policy on Wednesday(17 Jun 2026), with officials voting to hold interest rates steady despite persistent above-target inflation, and also greenlighting an ambitious review that could transform the central bank’s future approach to policy and public engagement.

Having taken over as Fed chief only last month, Warsh left an immediate mark by securing a unanimous vote on a streamlined policy statement that contained no forward guidance on the central bank’s near-term plans, even as fresh quarterly projections—which Warsh personally declined to embrace—showed nine of 19 policymakers anticipating a rate hike by late 2026.

Source: Reuters

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