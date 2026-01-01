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Asian markets calm

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Shafaqna English– Asian equities remained stable while oil prices edged lower on Thursday(18 Jun 2026), as markets weighed the implications of an interim peace agreement signed by the US and Iranian presidents aimed at halting the Middle East conflict, although lingering uncertainties continued to cloud the outlook.

The full text of the agreement was released by both countries, though its contents had already been widely circulated prior to the official publication. The deal extends the ceasefire announced in April by an additional 60 days, providing time for both sides to negotiate a permanent truce.

Asian shares outside Japan were unchanged on MSCI’s gauge, but Japan’s Nikkei hit a fresh record high, surpassing the 71,000 threshold for the first time, buoyed by robust advances in semiconductor and AI-related stocks. South Korea’s market climbed 0.9%, while US S&P 500 futures rose 0.81% to 7,484.8.

Source: Reuters

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